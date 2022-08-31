Hall named interim athletic director of ULM
Seth Hall, chief strategy officer at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, has been named the institution’s interim athletic director, effective Sept. 1, pending the approval of the UL System Board of Supervisors.
Scott McDonald announced his resignation as athletic director last month.
“Over the past few years, Scott McDonald has positioned our athletic programs to be competitive on and off the field,” said ULM President Ronald Berry. “He has developed a strong leadership team, head coaching staff, and a culture that supports student-athlete success. Replacing him will not be an easy task, but the foundation he built should serve us and the next AD well. Seth’s experience and abilities, coupled with his dedication to ULM and to serving others, will provide stable leadership for our athletic programs and a smooth transition when our new athletic director is selected. We look forward to great things for our Warhawks under Seth’s interim leadership.”
Hall is a graduate of West Monroe High School and was a member of the ULM cross country and track and field teams. He received his bachelor’s degree in marketing in 2010 and his masters in business administration in 2013, both from ULM.
Hall formerly served as ULM’s director of high school recruitment, coordinator of orientation and special programs, and operations manager for the College of Business and Social Sciences. During the spring 2015 semester, Hall served as an assistant track and field coach, where he coached all mid-distance and distance runners and oversaw the recruitment of student-athletes in those disciplines.
In his current role as chief strategy officer, Hall has assisted with the development of ULM’s institutional strategic plan as well as the ULM athletic strategic plan.
“I am honored to serve in the role as interim athletic director at ULM,” Hall said. “I have enjoyed working closely with Scott McDonald and the athletics department the past 10 months as we have developed a strategic plan for athletics that will be published in the near future, and I look forward to helping execute those plans. As a former ULM student-athlete, I am most looking forward to pouring into our Warhawks and working to set each of them up for success in the classroom, on the field of play, and ultimately in life after athletics.”
ULM plans to launch a national search for its next director of athletics with the hope of having a formal hire by January 2023.
In addition to Hall, Carmen Wright, director of student-athlete success, has been appointed as the senior woman administrator and Michael Gammon, assistant athletic director for sport administration, has been appointed as the associate athletic director for internal operations.
