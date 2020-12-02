The Kitty Degree School of Nursing at the University of Louisiana Monroe has received 10-year reaccreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education for its undergraduate Bachelor of Science in Nursing and the graduate Master of Science in Nursing programs.
The U.S. Secretary of Education officially recognizes CCNE as a national accreditation agency. CCNE ensures the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency programs in nursing.
Wendy Bailes, Ph.D., director of the School of Nursing, said the BSN and MSN programs were reaccredited individually, which affirms the overall excellence of the KDSON and the university. The BSN has held accreditation since 2000, and the MSN since 2017.
“The reaccreditation recognizes that both programs’ curriculums and teaching/learning strategies are in alignment with the standards as established by CCNE, and have demonstrated effective outcomes, such as pass rates, completion rates, and faculty qualifications,” said Bailes. “To reach and maintain this level of excellence can only be accomplished with the full commitment and support of the university.”
ULM President Ronald Berry, DMA, offered his congratulations and thanks to the nursing faculty and staff for the accomplishment.
“The 10-year reaccreditation is a testament to their commitment to excellence, continuous improvement, and to providing our students with an exceptional educational experience. Their dedication to our students and the health care profession is what makes the nursing programs at ULM so impactful and successful,” said Berry.
Don Simpson, Ph.D., dean of the College of Health Sciences, said the reaccreditation demonstrates the excellence of the nursing program and the shared work of the entire ULM family.
“The Kitty DeGree School of Nursing proudly offers high-quality, accredited nursing programs. This latest reaccreditation visit confirmed that the College of Health Sciences continues to provide quality programming to meet the needs of our students and the profession of nursing, to make a difference in the communities we are serving,” Simpson said.
Representatives of CCNE visited campus in the spring. The reaccreditation is retroactive from the date of the visit, March 2, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2030.
“I am incredibly proud of the faculty, the students, and our community. A team, not individuals, accomplish this full approval and ULM Kitty DeGree School of Nursing has an outstanding team,” she said.
Bailes said faculty and staff spent two years preparing for the site visit.
Jones and Martha Goodman were co-chairs of the curriculum committee, and Amy Kincannon led the assessment and evaluation committee. These committees were responsible for meeting one-half of the standards required by CCNE for nursing programs.
