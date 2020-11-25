Keep Ouachita Parish Beautiful recently announced it received a clean-up supplies grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful to help with litter prevention and beautification efforts in Ouachita Parish.
Keep Louisiana Beautiful awarded Keep Ouachita Parish Beautiful with 100 grabbers, 100 safety vests, 100 pairs of gloves, 100 t-shirts, and 300 trash bags. These supplies will be used to expand our current efforts towards litter abatement in Ouachita Parish.
These supplies were used at the Water Sweep Cleanup on September 19th where 23 volunteers, showed up to clean up at Cheniere Lake Area 3.
The volunteers collected 34 bags of litter and 4 tires from Cheniere Lake and along the bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.