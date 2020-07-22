Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) has created new opportunities to help students get to class this fall as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to disrupt normal schedules and routines.
“We are excited to be offering institutional aid opportunities for students interested in attending LDCC,” said Seth Hall, with LDCC. “There are opportunities for three different types of students planning to enroll at LDCC for the fall 2020 semester: First Time Freshmen, Transfer Students, and Returning Students.”
To learn more about the eligibility requirements for these awards, please visit LDCC’s Institutional Aid (https://www.ladelta.edu/admissions/institutional-aid) page.
Along with the development of institutional aid, LDCC rolled out a new information technology online program: Full Stack Cloud Program. The Full Stack Cloud Developer associate degree program prepares students to take on careers in the cloud computing ecosystem by providing training in fundamental elements of IT such as hardware and software support, networking, and security with an emphasis on virtualization, server technologies, databases, and computer programming. This background is ripe for opportunities along the I-20 corridor and abroad. LDCC has also moved the Criminal Justice associate degree program fully online.
A full list of online programs and classes can be found at www.ladelta.edu/online/index.
Louisiana Delta is registering new, continuing, transfer, and dual-enrolled students now for the fall semester. The first day of fall classes is Monday, Aug. 17.
