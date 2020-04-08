Registration for summer 2020 is underway for Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC).
The list of available courses for upcoming semesters (summer and fall) include a robust online offering to give students a variety of options which will provide students with the opportunity to stay on track within their program of study amid the COVID-19 disruption.
Registration opens Monday, April 6.
“LDCC faculty have done a tremendous job at transitioning in-person classes to online delivery in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Whether the classes are in-person or online, our faculty are committed to providing students with quality instruction in an environment most conducive to learning and student success,” said Dan Corsi, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.
Classes are open to currently enrolled students, high school students, visiting students (students who normally attend other institutions), former students, in short anyone. Summer classes begin June 1.
Support services remain intact for students utilizing remote communication technology. Tutors are available to meet remotely with students. Also, the Counseling Office is utilizing Tele-Therapy Video Conference Service to connect with students who may need counseling and prefer to have a face-to face session. These sessions are free to students and HIPPA-compliant and secure.
