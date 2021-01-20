Tammy Ditta, of West Monroe, recently graduated with a master of science in nursing (family nurse practitioner) from Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa.
Graduates were recognized for earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from Graceland University between May 31 through Dec. 19, 2020.
Founded in 1895 and sponsored by Community of Christ, Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, is more than just a school. It is a community of passionate, caring and dedicated individuals who put their relationships with students first. Campuses are located in Lamoni, Iowa, and Independence, Missouri.
