A local organization is working to recognize the accomplishments of area high school graduates with giveaways to students and a live podcast every day next week.
Just Run the Play Company, a non-profit organization based in West Monroe, has held prize drawings each week since school was called off in March.
More than 195 seniors were entered into the drawings through word of mouth and 85 of them were randomly selected to receive gifts.
The prizes were donated in the form of cash, gift cards and items by local businesses; Just Run the Play matched donation amounts.
These efforts raised $2,700 and about $1,400 of that was awarded as gift cards to Wal-Mart or Target. Items were also donated to be given to students, including room decor, designer handbags and wallets, a professional photo shoot, restaurant gift cards, prize baskets, clothing vouchers at local boutiques and much more.
Next week, from May 11-15, Just Run the Play will be holding a special podcast each night from 5-6 p.m. on www.kdaylive.com and www.kdayliveusa.com. Graduates are asked to call (318) 605-3130 to give a shoutout to their family and/or favorite teachers and administrators.
The schedule is as follows:
Monday — Sterlington and West Ouachita high schools
Tuesday — Ouachita Parish and Wossman high schools
Wednesday — Richwood and Carroll high schools
Thursday — West Monroe and Neville high schools
Friday — Ouachita Christian, St. Frederick, Northeast Baptist and River Oaks schools.
Coach DJ Davis, an administrator at Riser Middle School, is the executive director of Just Run the Play. He says the organization also includes Bill Norris for community relations, three board members, and two volunteers.
The team has worked to honor students from all high schools — public and private — in Ouachita Parish.
For more information on the organization and its efforts, go online to justruntheplay.com or search for Just Run the Play Company on Facebook.
