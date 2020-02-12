Quanterecia Buckner, of Monroe, was recently added to the president’s list for the fall semester of 2019 at Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing and Winona, Minnesota.
282 students were named to the Fall 2019 President’s List. Students from Minnesota and Wisconsin were recognized, as well as students from 20 states —California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Tennessee — and the United States territory of Puerto Rico.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits at MSC Southeast during a term and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.