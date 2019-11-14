Three locals recently earned their degree from Western Governors University, which is an online, non-profit university that held commencement ceremonies across the country.
The students included Keife Earley of Monroe, who earned a nursing degree; James Green, of Monroe, who earned a human resources management degree; and Julie Pace, of West Monroe, who earned a nursing degree.
Western Governors University has recognized 5,750 undergraduate and 4,488 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since June 24, 2019.
Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.
The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was two years, three months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was one year and seven months.
The average age for those who graduated is 38 years old.
