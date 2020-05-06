Several local students were among more than 5,400 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2020 at the University of Mississippi, or “Ole Miss,” during a live, virtual celebratory event on May 9.
Hollin Claire Winters, of West Monroe, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts degree. Winters is a Psychology major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Abigail Grace Barker, of Monroe, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts degree. Barker is a Biochemistry major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Mallory Margaret Loe, of West Monroe, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science degree. Loe is a Chemistry major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Kayleigh Elizabeth Keyes, of Monroe, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree. Keyes is a Math Education major in the School of Education.
Carlie Michelle Smith, of Monroe, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science degree. Smith is a Integrated Marketing Comm major in the School of Journalism and New Media.
Tonya M Vandenbrink, of Calhoun, is a candidate for a Doctor of Philosophy degree. Vandenbrink is a Psychology major in the Graduate School.
Kevin Parker Davidson, of West Monroe, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Davidson is a General Business major in the School of Business Administration.
Sarah Elizabeth Dansby, of Monroe, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science degree. Dansby is a Exercise Science major in the School of Applied Sciences.
Anna Claire Beard, of Monroe, is a candidate for a Master of Accountancy degree. Beard is a Accountancy major in the Graduate School.
"While we aren't able to gather in the Grove and at other beautiful venues on our campus right now for traditional pomp and circumstance, we could not let our originally scheduled Commencement day pass without recognizing the incredible achievements, character and spirit of this class of graduates," said Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce.
UM leaders continue to evaluate plans to hold an in-person Commencement ceremony at a later date.
"The university remains committed to doing all it can to honor our graduates in person when it is safe for us to come together as a university community," Boyce said.
As part of the virtual celebration, students - including December 2019 graduates, and May and August 2020 candidates for graduation - received an official cap and tassel from the university, along with other celebratory items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.