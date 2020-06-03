Local graduates
from LSU Dental School
Brandon Breard of Monroe graduated from LSU Dental School in New Orleans on May 2020.
The ceremony was conducted via video conferencing. He graduated with honors in Research, was inducted into the Omicron Kappa Upsilon Honor Society, and has presented his projects at nationwide dental conventions in the past two years.
Breard will begin a three year residency program in periodontics at the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio in June. He is a graduate of St. Frederick High in 2012 and the University of Arkansas in 2016.
Locals on MC dean’s,
president’s list
Several locals were recently named to the president’s list and dean’s list at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss.
Students on the president’s list included Adrianna Jaffrani of West Monroe and William Spencer of West Monroe.
To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
Students on the dean’s list included Kalvin Bowman of Monroe; Grace Moore of Monroe; Kelsey Powell of Sterlington; and Katelyn Sanson of Sterlington.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their GPA.
Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 5,100 students, from 40 states and more than three dozen countries.
Students named to Harding
pharmacy dean’s list
Several locals were recently named to the dean’s list at the College of Pharmacy at Harding University in Searcy, Ark.
Dean’s list standing is reserved for full-time students with a 3.80 or higher grade point average.
The students included Lauren Owen of West Monroe; Aritney Cooper (Ross) of Monroe; and Ariana Bigner of Monroe.
Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state.
Locals graduate from
Hinds Community College
More than 1,200 students received credentials from Hinds Community College in Raymond, Miss., in May 2020, including two students from Monroe.
Among those who graduated were the following Shaniyah Meneweather of Monroe and Cassidy Rhea of West Monroe.
As Mississippi’s largest community college, Hinds Community College is a comprehensive institution offering quality, affordable educational opportunities with more than 170 academic, career and technical programs and six locations in central Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.