Several locals were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Five students were inducted into the honor society at Louisiana Tech University, including Heather Harris of Calhoun, Kathryn Coker of Monroe, Tanner Flory of Monroe, Hanna Bamburg of West Monroe, and Krista Jones of West Monroe.
Amber Coons of Monroe (71201) at University of Louisiana at Monroe
Valerie Fields of Monroe (71209) at University of Louisiana at Monroe
Octavia Green of Monroe at University of Louisiana at Monroe
Shania Lewis of Monroe (71203) at University of Louisiana at Monroe
Lisa Miller of Monroe at University of Louisiana at Monroe
Larry Mize of Monroe at University of Louisiana at Monroe
Leila Molahan of Monroe at University of Louisiana at Monroe
Jazmine Walton of Monroe at University of Louisiana at Monroe
Gabrielle Ballew of West Monroe at University of Louisiana at Monroe
Abbie Cates of West Monroe at University of Louisiana at Monroe
Rachel Hattaway of West Monroe at University of Louisiana at Monroe
Lillian Henderson of West Monroe at University of Louisiana at Monroe
Katie Welch of West Monroe
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.