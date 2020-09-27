Dr. Steve Martin, director of the physician assistant program at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi, recently welcomed 36 new students, including two local students.
“The graduates will play an important role in helping address many needs” in Mississippi and other states, Martin said.
The locals joining the class included Annie Farley, of Monroe, and Michael Hendricks, of West Monroe.
MC’s program usually enrolls 90 students overall. Some of the university’s PA graduates are on the frontlines treating COVID-19 patients at hospitals across the country.
Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences.
