Several locals studying at the University of Louisiana-Monroe were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
The students included Milan Arpino of Monroe; Anna Blackburn of Monroe; Michael Hollman of Monroe; Abigail Wise of Monroe; Rutshainy Holder of Monroe; Nirali Patel of Monroe; Arohan Rimal of Monroe; William McCandlish of Calhoun; Benjamin Jones of West Monroe; and JoEllen Showers of West Monroe.
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 300 campuses.
