Several students at University of Louisiana-Monroe were recently inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
The inductees included Joshua Comer of Monroe; Shalanda Stanley of Monroe; Rhonda Hensley of Calhoun; and Robyn Jordan of West Monroe.
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
