OXFORD, Miss. — Several local students were recently named to the University of Mississippi, or Ole Miss, Spring 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Dean’s Honor Roll and Chancellor’s Honor Roll.
Students on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll included Kailey Elizabeth Liner, of Eros; Chesney Thi Nguyen, of Eros; Abigail Grace Barker, of Monroe; Anthony Brockman Brunini, of Monroe; Kayleigh Elizabeth Keyes, of Monroe; Kurt David Olinde, of Monroe; Carlie Smith, of Monroe; Margaret Ellis Epting Goff, of Monroe; Ashlen Grace Cady, of West Monroe; Mallory Margaret Loe, of West Monroe; and Anslee Rose Wilson, of West Monroe.
“Our Chancellor’s Honor Roll students set the bar for academic excellence at the University of Mississippi, and I congratulate them on their outstanding achievement,” said Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce. “Their success is the result of an incredible amount of hard work and dedication and truly showcases their commitment to the pursuit of academic and personal greatness.”
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Students on the Dean’s Honor Roll included Sarah Mason Ryan, of Monroe, and Hollin Claire Winters, of West Monroe.
Ole Miss is Mississippi’s flagship university.
