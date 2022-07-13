Louisiana Tech plans to offer a free shuttle service for students during the upcoming fall and winter quarters.
The shuttle service is being offered as a solution to construction work this fall which will limit parking on the east side of campus.
The shuttle will take a circular route through campus, starting at the parking lot at the corner of Tech Drive and Alabama Avenue, which has nearly 450 parking spots for students with registered vehicles.
Students can ride the shuttle to designated drop-off and pick-up points, which include but are not limited to Davison Hall, Wisteria Drive at Tolliver Hall and Homer Street between Tech Pointe and the Integrated Engineering and Science Building.
“Based on shuttle use and demand, the route and some pick-up and drop-off areas may be adjusted throughout the fall and winter quarters,” said Dr. Dickie Crawford, Vice President for Student Advancement.
The shuttle will operate from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday when classes are in session. This service will only be offered for the upcoming fall and winter quarters and a current Louisiana Tech ID will be required to ride the shuttle.
Monday’s news leak that the Biden Administration will extend the Covid-19 public-health emergency—which had been scheduled to end on Friday—for another 90 days was no surprise for a White House that seems to want a perpetual emergency.
The Biden Administration claims the declaration provides critical regulatory flexibility. But emergency-use authorizations for vaccines and treatments are governed by a separate statute. The Health and Human Services Department could also make permanent other regulation flexibility such as Medicare coverage for telehealth services.
Why keep extending the emergency? One reason is that in March 2020 Congress barred states from kicking ineligible people off Medicaid rolls during the emergency in return for more federal funding. Medicaid enrollment has ballooned to 95 million—30% of Americans are now enrolled—from 71 million in December 2019. The emergency expands Medicaid in GOP states that opted out of the ObamaCare expansion. It is also a boon for insurers in states that pay per Medicaid participant. Hospitals and physician groups support extending the emergency because they worry that state Medicaid payments will decline if the federal fillip goes away.
Another reason: Congress in March 2020 suspended food-stamp work requirements during the emergency and sweetened benefits in states that maintained their own declarations. As of April, 41.2 million Americans were receiving food stamps—an average of $228 monthly per person—which is about 4.4 million more than before the pandemic.
Yet if the White House believes Covid continues to be an emergency, why hasn’t the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Novavax vaccine? The World Health Organization green-lighted it in December. The FDA’s advisory board nearly unanimously endorsed the vaccine over a month ago, in part because its traditional technology might encourage vaccination among the hesitant.
Covid shouldn’t be an emergency only when it’s useful to expand the welfare state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.