la tech shuttle map

Louisiana Tech plans to offer a free shuttle service for students during the upcoming fall and winter quarters.

The shuttle service is being offered as a solution to construction work this fall which will limit parking on the east side of campus.

The shuttle will take a circular route through campus, starting at the parking lot at the corner of Tech Drive and Alabama Avenue, which has nearly 450 parking spots for students with registered vehicles.

Students can ride the shuttle to designated drop-off and pick-up points, which include but are not limited to Davison Hall, Wisteria Drive at Tolliver Hall and Homer Street between Tech Pointe and the Integrated Engineering and Science Building.

“Based on shuttle use and demand, the route and some pick-up and drop-off areas may be adjusted throughout the fall and winter quarters,” said Dr. Dickie Crawford, Vice President for Student Advancement.

The shuttle will operate from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday when classes are in session. This service will only be offered for the upcoming fall and winter quarters and a current Louisiana Tech ID will be required to ride the shuttle.

