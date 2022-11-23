Louisiana Tech University celebrated two milestones last week during its 342nd commencement ceremony.
LA Tech is first in the state for the shortest time to degree completion for all undergraduate students — both first-time and transfer students. According to Louisiana Board of Regents records, first-time students at LA Tech complete their degrees in an average of 4.1 years, while transfer students complete theirs in an average of 4.8 years.
The time to completion for transfer students includes the time of their enrollment at prior institutions.
“What this means for our students is that no matter if you start here or transfer into the Tech family, your time at Louisiana Tech is spent efficiently,” said Les Guice, LA Tech president. “Many of our students graduate with TOPS funds still available, and so can they begin graduate programs with financial aid still in place.”
A shorter time to degree completion saves students and their families money and launches them into their careers or graduate school sooner.
As a part of its Tech 2030 strategic framework, LA Tech has also worked to increase the resources and tools that help ensure student success. This year, the university has hired student retention specialists to ensure each student has greater access to those resources. For instance, these specialists will work to connect students to the over 200 student organizations on campus that bolster opportunities to use in-class learning in real-world settings.
“We work to ensure our students are supported through extracurricular and cocurricular activities, through counseling and advising, through access to research and internship opportunities, and through a rich campus life,” said Dickie Crawford, vice president of Student Advancement. “All these systems are in place to help our students achieve their goals and prepare to make positive impacts on their communities and careers.”
During the 2021-2022 academic year, LA Tech recorded the highest number of graduates since digital records have been kept. The 2,330 degrees conferred to 2,242 students included a record 77 doctoral degrees conferred.
Long-time community service enthusiast and Louisiana Tech University alumna Rosemary “Toni” Wurster Chandler Turner of Dallas shared in her address to fall 2022 graduates the ways that her LA Tech education taught valuable lifelong lessons.
“I used what I learned at Tech to overcome the unexpected, to deal with demons and to adapt,” Turner said. “I have little idea of what the world will be like when you reach my age, other than to believe that the adaptable will thrive. Tech has given you the tools to recover from adversity — use them.”
In the university’s 342nd commencement ceremony, 336 graduates entered the LA Tech Alumni family. Nine graduates received their doctoral degrees and three 4.0 GPA graduates were recognized during the event.
