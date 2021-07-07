John Sutherlin, Ph.D., the University of Louisiana Monroe’s first Chief Innovation and Research Officer, says the university could offer short courses to expand the skillsets of students and provide them with certification while pursuing another degree.
This willingness to take risks is what young university students often have in droves, Sutherlin said, which is why he strives to reach first-generation students and those from diverse backgrounds to stoke their interest in research and innovation.
“People of different backgrounds can bring good ideas and need to be encouraged to pursue their interests without fear,” he said.
Sutherlin said his role is to act as a facilitator, searching for innovative work-study opportunities and internships through partnerships with the public/private sector.
At the same time, he identifies internal opportunities with the assistance of faculty and staff across all disciplines.
Some of these ideas may lead to commercial developments, while others will be more academic. Much of Sutherlin’s role is based on research into similar innovation hubs at universities across the state and the nation.
These hubs have emerged in response to the nation’s pivot toward a project-based economy.
The need for agile solutions to real-world problems is pressing, and having idea-fostering environments is essential to creating change.
As Chief Innovation and Research Officer, Sutherlin is exploring several possibilities, including stackable micro-credentials — short courses that will develop specific, relevant skillsets within a student — which may be paired with a more traditional degree.
For example, according to Sutherlin, there could be opportunities for a student to earn a certificate in computer coding paired with a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology.
Sutherlin said the best synergy occurs when everyone, whether a member of the ULM community or a member of the business community, comes together to identify challenges and workable solutions that will benefit the region.
“There’s a give-and-take that occurs, a free flow of information from the community to the university and back. This give-and-take is essential to doing research and innovation with impact,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.