The University of Louisiana Monroe and Louisiana Delta Community College are again partnering to assist a local community agency for MLK Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
"We are all aware of the impact that the pandemic has had on individual's ability to feed themselves and/or their families. The Foodbank has met that need and will continue to do so throughout this holiday season. Therefore, we will help with replenishing the shelves after this holiday season," said Pamela Higgins Saulsbury, Ph.D., ULM professor, and director of the School of Behavioral and Social Sciences.
ULM and LDCC are collecting items for the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana.
"We are asking faculty, staff, students, and community partners to join us in this initiative and donate the requested items," said Saulsberry, who has coordinated ULM’s MLK Day of Service for more than a decade.
MLK Day of Service collection bins are located in Strauss Hall on the first floor, north entrance; Student Life and Leadership office, second floor of the SUB; ULM Library; Activity Center; Coenen Hall and Starbucks.
The most-needed items include peanut/almond butter (plastic jars only); beans (dry or canned); canned meats/seafood (tuna, chicken); meals in a box/can (box or bag); boxed cereal; canned fruits and vegetables; canned soups; bath tissue; paper towels; toothpaste; toothbrushes; deodorant; bath soap; and feminine hygiene items.
The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana procures, sorts, inventories, and provides food to partner agencies for distribution into their local communities.
An initiative of the Corporation for National and Community Service (nationalservice.gov), MLK National Day of Service is on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the third Monday in January.
