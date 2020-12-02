The Monroe Chamber honored the Teachers of the Year from both the Ouachita Parish School System and the Monroe City School System earlier this month.
In addition, the Monroe Chamber recognized the 2020 outstanding faculty for Louisiana Delta Community College and the recipient of the University of Louisiana at Monroe Foundation Award of Excellence in Teaching. The event was held at Bayou DeSiard Country Club.
In attendance were Jacquelyn Flood Anderson, Elementary School Supervisor who was standing in for Monroe City School Superintendent Dr. Brent Vidrine, Ouachita Parish School Superintendent Dr. Don Cocker, Chris Broadwater, Interim Chancellor at Louisiana Delta Community College and Dr. Ron Berry, President of the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Recognized at the event for excellence in teaching were Shadonna Bethea, Sallie Humble Elementary; Shanae Williams, Neville Junior High School and; Shanae’Herron, Neville High School from the Monroe City School System. From the Ouachita Parish School System Kathy Gresham with George Welch Elementary School, Angela Leach with West Ridge Middle School, and Brenda Grover, Richwood High School were recognized.
Distinguished faculty from Louisiana Delta Community College were Robert Jordan, Industrial Technology and Joe Lane with Business Technology. From the University of Louisiana at Monroe, the 2020 Foundation Award for Excellence in Teaching recipient, Shannon Banks Instructor, School of Basic Pharmacology and Toxicology Science.
