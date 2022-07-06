Monroe student earn distinction at Wichita State University Jul 6, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kaitlynn McGaha of Monroe made the Wichita State University Spring 2022 Dean’s List last week.McGaha was one of 3,178 students announced to have made WSU’s 2022 Spring Dean's List. To be included on the honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time, at least 12 credit hours and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Credit Hour Dean's List Education Grade Point Average Honor Roll Kaitlynn Mcgaha Student Wichita State University Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAshley enjoying retirement after transforming Sterlington football years agoVandals ransack Vidalia Junior HighDianne Cage — June 23, 2022Minister ‘lived his love out loud’John Kennedy: Affordable insulin can help La. familiesWest Monroe powerlifters show out at nationalsEdwards protects judges soft on violent crimeArrests made in downtown burglariesCouncil tables bids for Parrot's BeakEndangered birds rattle Cheniere project Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. READ MORE +2 Local anglers Carter, Dark score Top 10 finish in national championship By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com If high school fishing is looking for a shot in the arm, it could do far worse than locals I… Read more OPPJ commits $1.1M to sports complex, zoo By Loryn Kykendall news@ouachitacitizen.com The Ouachita Parish Police Jury agreed earlier this week to spend some $1.1 million to impro… Read more ULM gets greenlight to research hemp, marijuana By Dillon Nelson news@ouachitacitizen.com The University of Louisiana-Monroe's School of Pharmacy joined the Louisiana State Universit… Read more WM to spend $399k on Linderman Avenue By Dillon Nelson news@ouachitacitizen.com The West Monroe Board of Aldermen voted this week to spend some $399,000 rebuilding Linderma… Read more Monroe SEDD opposes TIF district for Echols, Vantage By Dillon Nelson news@ouachitacitizen.com The Monroe City Council voted last week to introduce an ordinance giving financial assistanc… Read more Jeremy Alford: New focus on defense spending By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com Last year’s annual defense bill authorized the U.S. Army and Air Force to spend more money i… Read more Jeff Crouere: An angry, anxious America By Jeff Crouere jeff@ringsidepolitics.com On a day that Americans should be celebrating, millions of people are fearful of the future … Read more Jim Brown: Louisiana's economic savior By Jim Brown www.jimbrownusa.com The approval of the Keystone pipeline is back in the news as petroleum interests and members… Read more Jeff Shadow: Legislative leaders must listen By Jeff Sadow jeffsadowcolumn-HannaPub@yahoo.com So, what’s it going to be, veto session or not? What seems more certain is that the Republic… Read more Bill Roark: Why not Louisiana? By Bill Roark bill.roark@reagan.com Why not Louisiana? As California, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and other high tax, high re… Read more For the Ages: Whole world on fire By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com At a time when help seems far beyond our call or when the hearts of all men appear bent on e… Read more Wall Street Journal: Bidenomics 101 Wall Street Journal Business leaders have chalked up President Biden’s attacks on oil companies to political cyn… Read more U.S. Supreme Court allows state congressional districts to stand for now By Victor Skinner The Center Square Voting and civil rights activists challenging Louisiana's congressional district map have vo… Read more Flynn joins Discover Monroe-West Monroe team as graphic design assistant. University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) student Hannah Flynn joined Discover Monroe-West Monroe… Read more Grand Street fire under investigation by MFD MONROE FIRE Department responded to a vacant structure fire in the 1900 Block of S. Grand St… Read more Fletcher selected as West Monroe Employee of the Month CODE ENFORCEMENT Officer Shannon Fletcher was selected as the city of West Monroe's Employee… Read more Monroe student earn distinction at Wichita State University Kaitlynn McGaha of Monroe made the Wichita State University Spring 2022 Dean’s List last week. Read more Glenwood earns national recognition for organ, eye and tissue donation Glenwood Regional Medical Center earned national recognition for its efforts to increase org… Read more Lady Fatima holds Summer Enrichment Camp CHILDREN TOOK a break from the summer heat at Our Lady of Fatima School’s Summer Enrichment … Read more Monroe students graduates Magna Cum Laude from Wichita State University Kaitlynn McGaha earned her bachelor of science in criminal justice from Wichita State Univer… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.