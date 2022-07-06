Kaitlynn McGaha earned her bachelor of science in criminal justice from Wichita State University in May.
McGaha graduated Magna Cum Laude.
More than 1,870 students completed a total of 2,075 degrees at Wichita State University in spring 2022.
