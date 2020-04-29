The Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System approved an agreement between The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine and the University of Louisiana System that recognizes the quality undergraduate education provided by the nine member institutions and prioritizes System students in the admissions process.
“A shortage of medical personnel has never been more apparent than today,” Dr. Jim Henderson said. “This partnership with Edward Via has the power to change that, especially for rural Louisiana. This is an exciting opportunity for our remarkable students that will ultimately benefit the entire state.”
The partnership guarantees medical school interviews to a minimum of 90 students from within the System: 10 students meeting minimum qualifications from each of the nine member institutions.
VCOM, located on ULM's campus, will start classes this fall with its first cohort of 150 students
