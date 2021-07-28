The faculty of Northeast Baptist School proudly announces Kathryn “Katy” Laurie Hodge and Ezra Layne Hicks as their 2020-2021 school representatives for Mr. and Miss NBS.
Katy Hodge is the daughter of Rebecca Hodge of Calhoun and Robert Hodge of West Monroe. Katy is a junior student and has been at NBS since 5th grade. She attends Cedar Crest Baptist Church. Katy has been an active member of the cheerleading squad and is Head Cheerleader. In basketball this year she received a Knight Award for her exemplary effort.
She takes Honors classes and is a regular on the Principal’s List. She recently made a 25 on the ACT.
Ezra Layne Hicks is the son of Ryan Hicks of Monroe and Nicki Roberts of Calhoun. He attends First Baptist of Chatham. He is currently a junior and has been a student at NBS since Preschool. He has played percussion in the band since 5th grade. He received the Most Improved award on the basketball team. Ezra was recognized at this year’s Formal Awards Banquet as Most Outstanding in British Literature, Most Outstanding in French 1, and Most Outstanding in World Geography. He is regularly on the Principal’s list.
All juniors and seniors who have attended NBS for at least two years with a minimum of 3.0 GPA are graded by the faculty in the areas of academic rigor, Christian character, leadership, behavior, and attitude.
The male and female with the highest score receives the honor of being Mr. and Miss NBS. These were announced at the NBS Formal Awards Banquet on May 8th.
The other nominees this year included Kady Brown and Emily Page.
