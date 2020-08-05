Ouachita Parish Schools Reopen Registration for Virtual Instructional Program
Ouachita Parish School System elected Tuesday to reopen online registration for the Virtual Instructional Program. The decision came after many parents missed the original registration deadline. Superintendent Coker said, “It was never our intention to exclude students. The cut-off was to help with scheduling and staffing in our schools for in-class as well as virtual students. Time is limited on the administrative side to plan effectively for the start of school.”
Superintendent Coker and system administrators are urging parents to register as soon as possible so the tasks that have to be accomplished prior to August 26 school starting can be completed. Parents who want to register for the program can find the information on the Ouachita Parish School Board website at www.opsb.net under the V.I.P. Info tab at the top.
To be eligible, students must live in a Ouachita Parish School zone. Registration is for the 2020-2021 school year. Program changes back to the school site must be approved by principal/director after at least nine weeks in the program. Transition back to the school site will be subject to class space and staffing availability.
