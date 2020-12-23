Numerous residents from Ouachita Parish recently earned a spot on Louisiana Delta Community College’s honor roll for the fall 2020 semester.
The chancellor’s list recognizes those who have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher while students who have a GPA of 3.5 to 3.74 are recognized on the honor’s list.
Ouachita Parish students on the chancellor’s list included James Alton, Richard Anderson, Melissa Ashworth, Rachel Barfield, Faith Batterton, April Bearden, Patrick Bell, Oscar Benson, Latasha Benton, Thomas Bethea, Roberty Bigsby, Shelbi Bradberry, Nathaniel Byrd, Roddrick Cage, Madalyn Caldwell, Clarissa Camacho, Lester Cambre, Joni Cormier, Carson Curtis, Dejanai Davis, Hettie Davis, Sebastian Day, Samorie Douglas, Christopher Duncan, Morgan Fletcher, Tyler Ford, Shar’Tia Glover, Lisa Goss, Joshua Grantham, Emily Gray, Kimberly Hale, Kaitlyn Hawthorne, Carter Hebert, Emma Herring, Savannah Hill, Joseph Hollandk, Cody Howes, Sadie Hudnall, Adrianna Humes, Baylie Hutson, Queanna Jackson, Shalyse Jackson, Solomon Jacobs, Kelli Johns, Hunner Jones, Natalie Jumper, Samantha Kelly, Philis Kibaba, David King, Zachary King, Ryan Kinman, Carla Lark, Broderick Law, Ethan Lenard, Iris Lusk, Mercy Martinez, Garrett May, Rickey McAllister, Garrett McGrew, Kathryn McGrew, Kristin McLemore, Kasey McNeely, Michelle Morrison, Abigail Nash, Byron Newton, Ramses Oakley, Michelle Payzant, Adrian Perkins , Lydia Powell, Dakota Price, Darrinton Robinson, Victoria Rockett, Mariam Saeed, Edgar Sanchez, Amanda Sanderson, Crystal Sandifer, Miranda Sant, JaKaylon Shorter, Tara Slaton, Jessica Smtih, Vince Smith, Keana Starr, Joshua Stevens, Kristi Stutts, Seth Temple, Manuel Torres, Amber Tucker, Hannah Turner, Sarah Veillion, Chelsea Wilder, Bradley Williams, Brittany Williams, Linda Williams, Jarrell Wilson, Alexis Wyles, and Katelyn Zaunbrecher.
Ouachita Parish students on the Honor’s List included Erica Armstrong, Shanetria Ausberry, Micah Batson, Bethanie Bell, Teresa Camper, Kenneth Carpenter, Madison Carr, Stephanie Castillo, Shaun Coleman, Porsche Colvin, Garrett Copeland, Anthony Danna, Tyler Dent, Josie Dupree, Kristen Elliott, Madison Epps, Lee Ford, Madison French, Abby Futch, Angela Greeley, Kimberly Hardy, Daimon Holland, Johnathan Holzem, Rarecaus Jones, Tom Lyles, Janelle Madison, Kyndreonna Martin, Maria McCoy, Xavier McCoy, Lillian Osbon, MacAaron Owen, John Oxner, David Payne, Maggie Pitre, Chaketra Reitzell, Riley Rhodes, Brittany Rogers, Salwa Saeed, Meridith Scarborough, Kimberly Schiele, Claire Simmons, Carmen Smith, Emily Smith, Taylor Spires, James Stevenson, Jessica Town, James Trujillo, Iesha Walker, Alexandra Wallace, Justice Westerburg, Tomaz Wilhite, and Enriqus Wilson.
