Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated - Omicron Iota Omega Chapter presented six Precious Pearl Debutantes to society during its 18th Annual Cotillion at the Monroe Civic Center.
Erika Payne, Precious Pearls Clinic Director, said, “The six young ladies, all of whom are high school seniors, were selected because they are resilient scholars who have persevered through these unprecedented times, and continued to engage themselves in various Precious Pearl activities via Zoom.”
The March 26 Cotillion, held in the B. D. Robinson Conference Hall at the Monroe Civic Center, was well attended. The event marked the culmination of the Precious Pearls’ participation in activities that promoted civic engagement, cultural awareness, financial literacy, and etiquette before departing for college. The elegant event showcased live music with a special performance by the Junior Precious Pearls and the mother-son duo, Mrs. LaTanga Blackson and Mr. Kenneth Blackson, Jr.
Omicron Iota Omega Chapter President, Dr. Gloria J. George, said, “Although the global pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges, we were still committed to creating a memorable experience for our Precious Pearl Debutantes.” Congratulations to the 2021-2022 Precious Pearl Debutantes, who through it all, remained polite, poised, and polished.
