Doppler

IMPROVED LOW-LEVEL coverage provided by the ULM polarimetric Doppler weather radar assisted the National Weather Service warning operations in issuing a better tornado warning lead time. (Courtesy photo)

A recent paper published in the National Weather Association's "Journal of Operational Meteorology" by the University of Louisiana-Monroe analyzed the impact of tornados that formed on April 12, 2020, in Monroe.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.