Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell announced last week that Magy Nicholson of Ouachita Parish has been named the recipient of an academic scholarship from the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program for the 2021-2022 school year.
Nicholson resides in West Monroe and plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Monroe. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Nicholson of West Monroe.
“Academic awards by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program to Louisiana students demonstrate what the LSHMP is all about,” Russell said. “This is one of our finest accomplishments. It invests in Louisiana’s future and gives something back to our community. This would not be possible without the kind and generous support of Ouachita Parish’s Honorary Members.”
The Sheriffs’ Scholarship is made possible through the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program (LSHMP). Louisiana sheriffs provide scholarships to graduating high school students from each parish where the sheriff is an affiliate of the program.
Qualities such as academic achievement, leadership and character are considered in making selections of Sheriffs’ scholarship recipients. The only limitations are that applicants be permanent residents of Louisiana; scholarships be utilized in higher education within the State; and students be enrolled as full-time, undergraduate students. Scholarships will be awarded in sixty-three parishes throughout the state.
