CommuniHealth Services recently relocated the School-Based Health Center on the West Monroe High School (WMHS) Campus.
The health center was previously located in a modular building across from the baseball stadium and will now be located inside the school just down from the main office.
The health center serves the students who attend West Monroe High School, and is open for students who are attending in person or who have enrolled in virtual learning. Medical and behavioral services, such as wellness exams, immunizations, sports physicals, sick visits, counseling, and diagnostic testing including COVID-19, are offered, regardless of the ability to pay
“Joint efforts between CommuniHealth Services, The Living Well Foundation, and Ouachita Parish School Board have made this opportunity possible to improve access to health center services for West Monroe High School students,” said Kacy Kraft, SBHC Coordinator, with The Living Well Foundation providing $110,000 towards the project.
The mission of the school based health center is to keep kids healthy, in school and ready to learn.
Alice Prophit, President and CEO of The Living Well Foundation, said, “School Based Health Centers provide valuable health services for adolescents and are a top priority of the Foundation.”
According to Prophit, SBHCs are accessible, encourage family and community involvement, reduce student absenteeism, reduce parental leave from work for doctor visits, and work with school personnel to meet the needs of the students and their families.
A SBHC provides convenient access to comprehensive, primary and preventive physical and mental health services for public school students at the school site.”
There is no out-of-pocket expense for the parent or guardians for services provided at the SBHC.”
