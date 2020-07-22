Officials at four private schools in Ouachita Parish — Geneva Academy, Northeast Baptist School, Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic School and St. Frederick High School — say their students are expected to resume classroom studies this fall.
Many schools across the country, public and private, are debating whether to resume traditional classroom studies or conduct virtual lessons, or a hybrid of each formats, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and the associated social distancing measures imposed by each state.
GENEVA
Ed Lang, headmaster at Geneva Academy – a K-12 classical Christian school in West Monroe – said students will resume in-person studies in a regular schedule this fall.
“We are taking the needed precautions for our faculty and students as we forge ahead in providing quality classical and Christian instruction in the liberal arts and sciences,” Lang said.
Lang invited parents or prospective parents to learn more about Geneva’s precautions and fall plans by calling (318) 805-0116.
JGS
Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic School in Monroe plans to open Aug. 10 with full school day in the classroom. Extended day after-school care will be available as will a virtual learning option taught by JGS teachers for students with health concerns or who are required to quarantine.
The school also plans to require the wearing of masks by all staff and students in grades 3-6 upon entry or exit from the school as well as during transition from one class to another.
Other requirements can be found by calling (318) 325-8569.
NBS
Anita Watson, principal at Northeast Baptist School – a pre-K, K-12 Christian school in West Monroe – said students would begin the fall semester in a manner “as normal as possible.”
“Students will return to classrooms to be educated,” Watson said. “Hopefully, it will look like kids with lunchboxes and backpacks, glad to be back in school with their teachers and friends. We are planning for all students to return to school and begin learning from a teacher in the classroom.”
“I know this is on the minds of many parents who want their students to get a good education,” she added.
Northeast Baptist School can be reached at (318) 325-2077.
ST. FREDERICK
Dr. Caryn Wiggins, principal at St. Frederick High School – a Roman Catholic school serving grades 7-12 in Monroe – said face-to-face classes will occur five days a week, beginning in the fall.
“Teachers and students will have temperature checks before entering the building and will wear masks,” Wiggins said. “We will practice social distancing, and comply with all other health guidelines. In the event we return to Phase One, we will implement our distance learning program we used in the spring, with options we learned during our summer professional development.”
St. Frederick can be reached at (318) 323-9636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.