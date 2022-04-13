Rustic Pathways recently recognized Alyssa Dismuke—a student at St. Frederick High School in Monroe—for her contributions to society.
Since 2008, Dismuke has created holiday gifts for the elderly in her community at Lagniappe Skilled Nursing Home and more recently has worked to include another nursing home in this project.
She started this project when she was just four years old and saw a need to share some love in her community. Alyssa is also the president of the St. Vincent de Paul chapter at her school. The chapter helps the less fortunate by raising money to pay bills, and provides food or clothing. When asked to give others advice about how to contribute to society, Dismuke said, “Positive impacts do not always have to be seen or heard. You will never have to brag about something you did for another if it is truly what you want to do, because the right person is always watching. They never have to be the biggest things, and they don’t have to require any type of monetary change. Things as little as kind words make a positive impact.”
In her free time, Dismuke watches documentaries, loves to play the piano and enjoys listening to classical music. She also loves to power-lift and play sports — she’s nationally ranked in the shot-put and is currently 2nd in Louisiana! Dismuke, 18, plans to major in pre-law and aspires to become a divorce or criminal lawyer.
