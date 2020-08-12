The state Department of Education is partnering with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (GOHSEP) and parish emergency management directors to ensure students and educators have the personal protective equipment (PPE) they need to begin the new school year.
GOHSEP is providing school systems, non-public schools and early childhood centers with PPE, including a combined one million masks.
“It is critically important for us to protect our young people as schools begin to operate in the fall,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “Face coverings are an important part of the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and are included in a mandate set by Gov. Edwards earlier this month. We are proud to be a part of making these resources available on campuses across the state.”
The LDOE collaboration with GOHSEP will assist schools in meeting the safety standards passed by BESE in July. Bulletin 741 requires that school employees be provided adequate access to hygienic supplies, including soap, hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, disinfectant wipes or spray, paper towels and tissues. Face coverings should also be provided when needed.
Delivery will be made to system warehouses for school distribution, as systems already have a mechanism to disseminate supplies.
