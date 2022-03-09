The state Department of Education released the names of 21 students selected as finalists in the state’s annual Students of the Year competition, including several students from Ouachita Parish.
Among elementary school students (grade 5), Ellen Semmes at Kiroli Elementary School in West Monroe and Harrison Tarver, Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic School in Monroe, Diocese of Shreveport, were recognized.
Among middle school students (grade 8), Elliana Sheppard at East Ouachita Middle School in Monroe was recognized.
Among high school students (grade 12), Zachary Johnson at West Monroe High School in West Monroe was recognized.
Semmes, Sheppard and Johnson were among 21 students selected from each of the state’s seven regions. The finalists represent traditional public, public charter, and nonpublic schools. The finalists will participate in an awards ceremony on April 13, when the winners will be announced for each grade level.
“I’m proud of each of these students and honored to have them represent us as Louisiana Student of the Year finalists,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley.
Public and nonpublic schools were asked to submit one candidate from their student body.
Students compete with their peers at the school system level and may advance to the regional competitions. Students are selected based on academic achievement, leadership skills, character, and service to their schools and communities. Regional selection committees also use electronic portfolios of accomplishments, along with student writing samples and interviews to assess the communication and critical thinking skills of each candidate.
Prior to selecting the three state winners, the state selection committee will conduct interviews and review portfolios and writing samples from each finalist.
