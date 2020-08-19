Sterlington High School teacher Margaret “Maggie” Acree was recently named one of the recipients of President Trump’s Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).
Ouachita Parish Schools commended Acree on receiving the award and for inspiring her students and colleagues.
“Teaching and learning mathematics has always been my passion,” Acree said. “I have been fortunate to have crossed paths with multiple outstanding educators who have been instrumental in my pursuit to seek excellence in mathematics education. This award inspires me to continue to seek out best practices for my students and implement them with intention. This award provides the springboard needed to enter my third decade of teaching students and supporting colleagues. May we always be lifelong learners.”
Acree has been a mathematics teacher for 19 years, teaching for three years at Deering High School, one year at Burlington-Edison High School, two years at North Whidbey Middle School, and the last 13 years at Sterlington High School.
She currently teaches Algebra II, Precalculus, and Calculus to 10th-12th grade students.
Acree has also taught sixth through eighth grade mathematics, including geometry and various levels of algebra.
Acree’s teaching career has been characterized by identifying and learning about the best instructional practices that foster successful mathematics in her students.
She is not afraid to implement new strategies and/or curriculum that result in a deep conceptual understanding of mathematics for her students. She utilizes activities such as discussion groups and open-ended prompts that result in a more student-led classroom.
Acree promotes excellence in mathematics education working with colleagues throughout the school, district, state, and nation. She serves as Department Head in her school, and in a number of capacities at the district level that include leading in-services, textbook adoption and alignment committees, and new initiatives.
She presents at conferences sponsored by the Louisiana Association for Teachers of Mathematics (LATM) and the Southern Region Education Board (SREB).
Acree has reviewed 9–12 mathematics curriculum for the Louisiana Department of Education and is currently a content reviewer for 9–12 mathematics curriculum with EdReports.org.
Acree earned a B.S. in mathematics and a M.Ed. in curriculum and instruction with a concentration in gifted education, from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. These degrees resulted in her certification in 6–12 mathematics with a K–12 gifted endorsement.
Awardees are selected from schools in all 50 States, the District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the United States territories which includes American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the United States Virgin Islands. Nominations and awards are facilitated by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and the National Science Foundation.
Established in 1983, PAEMST is the highest award given by the U.S. Government to kindergarten through 12th grade teachers of mathematics and science, including computer science. A panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists, and educators at the State and National levels assess the applications before recommending nominees to OSTP.
Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education.
