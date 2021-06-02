Three graduate from Hinds CC
Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi held three graduation ceremonies on May 13 at the Rankin Campus and a fourth ceremony on Saturday, May 15 at the Utica Campus.
Nearly 1,000 students participated in one of the four ceremonies, including students eligible to participate in previous ceremonies cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, Hinds conferred 1,761 degrees or certificates.
Out of those, 300 graduated cum laude with a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.59; 240 graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99 and 111 graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 4.0.
Among those who graduated were the following: Jack Hervey of Monroe; Rickie Johnson of Monroe; and Scott Cole of West Monroe.
Locals graduate from Centenary
Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport held commencement exercises for two graduating classes on Saturday, May 8, at the Gold Dome, celebrating the Class of 2021 at a morning ceremony and the Class of 2020 in the afternoon.
Graduates include Jonathan Harrel, Bachelor of Science in neuroscience, and Aeron Tisdale, Bachelor of Arts in political science (Cum Laude).
The College awarded bachelor of arts and science degrees to undergraduates as well as master’s degrees in education and business.
Welch awarded degree from UA
Jessica Welch of West Monroe has received the following degree from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama: a bachelor of science in nursing.
UA awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.