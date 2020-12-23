Local receives nursing scholarship
Eloise Forman, an employee at St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Center in Monroe, recently was named one of 13 recipients of a nursing scholarship through the Louisiana Long Term Care Foundation.
The Foundation was created to provide annual scholarships to outstanding nursing facility staff who are enrolled in nursing school to further their professional development in long-term care.
“The pandemic has imposed even greater demands on nursing facility staff members,” said Karen Miller, Director of the Louisiana Long Term Care Foundation.
“During a time of historic uncertainty, it is an honor to encourage these hardworking, selfless health care heroes by providing financial support to help them continue a meaningful, rewarding career in the long-term care profession.”
This program is funded through the generosity of the Louisiana Nursing Home Association members and related organizations, supporting the Foundation’s mission of promoting the development of a skilled and quality-centered workforce.
“Each long-term care professional selected for this nursing scholarship is passionate about providing the highest quality care to Louisiana’s most vulnerable,” said Mark Berger, Executive Director of the Louisiana Nursing Home Association.
“Outstanding caregivers like these recipients are the backbone of this profession and deserve to be recognized for their tireless efforts in caring for their residents and making a lasting impact in the lives of many.”
Locals named
to SAU honor roll
Abby Gail Johnson, of Monroe, recently earned a 4.0 GPA on the president’s list at and Makenna Tanae Thomas, of Monroe, earned a 3.5 GPA on the dean’s list at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas for the fall 2020 semester.
Johnson is a junior mass media major.
A total of 426 students were honored on this semester’s President’s List.
Thomas is a senior public health major with a minor in psychology.
A total of 577 students were honored on this semester’s Dean’s List.
Locals on Ole Miss
honor roll
Several students from Ouachita Parish were recently named to the fall 2020 honor roll lists at the University of Mississippi, otherwise known as Ole Miss.
The following students were named to the chancellor’s list: Anslee Rose Wilson of West Monroe; Sarah Mason Ryan of Monroe; Anthony Brockman Brunini of Monroe; Ashlen Grace Cady of West Monroe; Wilson Thomas Hudson of West Monroe; Maly Marie Foote of Monroe; and Jane Elizabeth Campbell of Monroe.
The Chancellor’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
“Our Chancellor’s Honor Roll students deserve a great deal of recognition for their pursuit of academic excellence and incredible achievements,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce.
“These students represent some of the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi, and I’m thrilled to congratulate them for their pursuit of personal and academic greatness.”
The following students were named to the dean’s list: Mary Kathryn Breard of Monroe, and Kurt David Olinde of Monroe.
The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Locals named
to Hinds Community honor roll
Two people from Ouachita Parish were recently named to the fall 2020 honor roll at Hinds Community College in Raymond, Miss..
Credentials include certificates and associate degrees.
Of the fall graduates, 187 achieved cum laude, 3.2 to 3.59 grade point average; 97 achieved magna cum laude, 3.6 to 3.99 GPA and 120 achieved summa cum laude, 4.0 grade point average.
Among those who graduated were Michelle McCoy of West Monroe and Dock Robertson of Calhoun.
