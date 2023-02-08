Several students from Ouachita Parish were named to the president’s list and dean’s list recently at Mississippi State University.
On the fall 2022 president’s list were Elise Roberson of Monroe, Madigan Stevens of Monroe, Jonas Stuart of Sterlington, James Aulds of West Monroe, Sydney Denton of West Monroe and Julie Alligood of Monroe.
On the dean’s list were Margaret Sherman of Monroe and Camille Taylor of Monroe.
Ouachita students make NSU honor roll
Northwestern State University recently released its list of students who received academic honors in fall 2022.
Ouachita Parish students who were named to the dean’s list include:
Monroe: Meagan Govan, Kelsee Harris, Makiya Jackson, Amber Kuhl, Shelby Lowe and Olivia Ross
West Monroe: Sarah Cobb, Tyler Melna and Adreanna Thrift
Sterlington: Kylie Morgan
Calhoun: Ali Allen
Ouachita Parish students who were named to the honor roll include:
Monroe: Shaketa Carter, Toni Graves and Shrondrick Schiele
West Monroe: Landry Allen, Deawndra Banks, Joseph Duboice, Courtney Gray and Alyssa Parker
Calhoun: Callie Mckeever and Sierra Pennington
Moore graduates from MSU
Brian Moore of Monroe graduated from Mississippi State University.
Moore received a Bachelor of Business Administration from MSU’s College of Business. Moore was among about 1,500 students who graduated in the fall of 2022.
Breard wins graduate
research award
Brandon Brear of Monroe was recently awarded a John F. Pritchard Prize for graduate research.
Brear is a periodontic student at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas. He was awarded John F. Pritchard Prize after participating in a competition.
Priodontic residents from six schools submitted abstracts summarizing research they completed during their training.
Six judges scored the abstracts and chose six students to do a presentation of their abstract. Brear won the Prichard Competition in the basic sciences research category.
Steffins makes dean’s list
at Lee University
Alexandra Steffins of Calhoun made the dean’s list at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee during the fall 2022 semester.
The dean’s list recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester GPA of between 3.7 and 4.0.
