Several locals were among more than 1,200 students at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, who were included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2020 semester.
The students included Kayla Stites, Senior communication sciences and disorders major, of Monroe; Ethan Terral, Senior marketing major, of West Monroe; Morgan Carter, Sophomore integrated marketing communication major, of West Monroe; Brandon Ward, Senior Bible and ministry (al) major, of West Monroe; Callie Williams, Sophomore health sciences major, of West Monroe; Nickolas Simpson, Senior Bible and ministry and French major, of Sterlington; and Will Fitzhugh, Sophomore international business major, of Sterlington.
The dean’s list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Ark.
