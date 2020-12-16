Wossman High School teacher Tramaine Maloney recently received at least $615 for classroom supplies through SONIC’s Limeades for Learning for Fall Voting Campaign.
For the 12th year in a row and during an especially urgent time of need, SONIC Drive-In donated an all-time high of $1.3 million to fund public school teacher requests across the country as part of its annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign.
“Celebrating public school teachers through our Fall Voting Campaign feels special every year, but especially this year, as our incredible public school teachers are going the extra mile to keep their students inspired, regardless of where their classroom may be,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. “From cleaning supplies to humidifiers and technology needs, we were able to fulfill thousands of teachers’ wish lists for necessary teaching materials to keep their students safe and learning.”
Maloney said he teaches low-income students in a Title I school.
“It is my job to teach these students skills for life and to gain employment after high school,” Maloney said. “The materials will be used to create vivid learning experiences for each and every one of my students. Students will also be more motivated by way of the rewards system the educator will put in place. The goal for my students is to assist them with becoming first generation college graduates. Many of my students are from low income environments and often lack the resources needed to complete class assignments and tasks. These materials will help me guide my students towards creating history in their families and employment opportunities for themselves.”
