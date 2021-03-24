A Louisiana Tech University faculty member was recently recognized with an award by the University of Louisiana System for their contributions to to the future of higher education.
Jamie Newman, associate professor of biology and at Louisiana Tech University, is this year’s Outstanding Faculty Member.
The extraordinary amount of targeted research she conducts coupled with her ability to communicate those complex concepts to wider audiences from different backgrounds exemplify the qualities of the Outstanding Faculty Member award.
UL System President and CEO Jim Henderson presented Newman with the award at the Universities of Louisiana For Our Future Conference closing keynote. The awards are presented annually to three standouts among the System’s nearly 10,000 faculty and staff.
Nearly 900 UL System faculty and staff registered to attend the virtual event, making it the largest in the event’s history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.