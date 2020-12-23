University of Louisiana Monroe alumnus Sheldon Jones, Richland Parish School District Superintendent, has received the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents highest honor, being named the 2021 Louisiana Superintendent of the Year. The award was announced at the association's fall conference in November in Baton Rouge.
Jones received his Master of Education from ULM and spoke highly of its impact on his career.
"ULM equipped me with the pedagogy as well as the clinical and field experiences needed to be a successful educator," said Jones.
Jones said he actively lived the quote, "To lead, one must first learn to follow," during his time at ULM. He attributes his success in leadership to his professors, mentors, and peers.
"Dr. Otis K. LoVette served as my mentor and heavily influenced my leadership style. I also developed a professional network with classmates who now serve in a variety of leadership roles," he said.
Jones is serving his 10th year as superintendent in Richland Parish. He has been an educator for more than 24 years. His passion for education and persistence in his field has helped fuel his success in this position.
"I've been a superintendent longer than any position I've held as a public-school educator. Few educators can say that. While experience is not the main or only factor for success, it simply cannot be replaced," he said.
As a superintendent, Jones' job has its own unique sets of successes and challenges, as the position oversees the school system's day-to-day operations.
"I am humbled by the experience and most excited for those who have an opportunity to share in the honor," he said. "I am committed to using this award as a platform to promote public education in Richland Parish and Northeast Louisiana. Our children are our most valuable resource."
He believes and lives by the power of advocacy, opportunity, and thoughtful leadership.
"As educators, we must be advocates for our students and a voice for the voiceless. Our children have one opportunity to receive a quality education. They are counting on us to make the best decisions for them," Jones said.
In October, Jones was named 2021 Superintendent of the Year for Region VIII, which has 16 school districts in Northeast Louisiana. Jones was chosen for the state honor from fellow regional finalists from DeSoto, Evangeline, Sabine, West Baton Rouge, and Orleans parishes.
Each year, LASS acknowledges outstanding performance and achievement by superintendents in various regions across Louisiana.
Jones goes on to the 2021 National Superintendent of the Year sponsored by the American Association of School Administrators, AIG Retirement Services, and First Student. AASA will recognize state and national winners in February.
