As the University of Louisiana Monroe prepares to welcome students for the Fall 2020 semester, information is being provided regarding course delivery methods and safety measures implemented in response to COVID-19.
ULM continues to focus on the campus community’s health and safety while still executing its academic mission.
Currently, the fall academic calendar will not be altered. Classes are scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 17.
Where possible, some small classes will continue to be taught in a face-to-face format as long as social distancing can be maintained to ensure the health and safety of students and faculty.
Some large classes will be transitioned to an online delivery format.
Due to social distancing requirements and to maintain classroom occupancy rates at 50 percent, ULM is transitioning many courses for the Fall 2020 semester to a HyFlex model. The HyFlex model is a mix of students attending classes face-to-face or via Zoom on assigned days. For example, for a Tuesday/Thursday class, on Tuesday, half of the students will attend in-person, and half will attend remotely on Zoom. On Thursday, the students will switch; those in-person on Tuesday will participate via Zoom, and those who were on Zoom will attend in-person.
Students are encouraged to check their course schedule for changes in instructional methods of their courses.
Those students requiring special accommodations for instructional methods due to COVID-19, are asked to contact the ULM Counseling Center. The ULM Counseling Center staff will facilitate accommodations to ensure students’ safety, as well as academic success.
To keep the ULM campus safe, the following measures have been taken:cFace coverings are required on campus for faculty, staff, and students; seating in classrooms will be marked to ensure social distancing is practiced for face-to-face instruction; disposable disinfectant wipes will be available in classrooms for students to disinfect their areas at the conclusion of class; among other precautions.
ULM continues to monitor guidance from Gov. John Bel Edward’s Office and the University of Louisiana System. This situation is fluid and has the possibility to change based upon new information. The university will continue to communicate as soon as new information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.