University of Louisiana Monroe leaders hope a new digital tool can help prospective and current students choose their major with more confidence, leading to increased enrollment and retention.
MyMajors is an assessment quiz which connects students with a personalized list of 10 ULM programs of study based on the test taker’s natural strengths, talents and passions.
“My hope is this tool will help students make an informed decision about what major to pursue,” said ULM President Dr. Ron Berry.” “Often a student may feel pressured to study one field, when in fact they may be better suited for another. Once the assessment is complete, students will be provided a list of 10 majors that might be good options for them. Most likely, students may not have known some of these majors existed.”
The MyMajors algorithm could match students with well-known programs like Pharmacy or Nursing, but it could also introduce students to unique majors like Risk Management and Insurance, Medical Laboratory Science, Toxicology or Atmospheric Science.
“A lot of our students are undecided on a major when they go to college,” said Trey Wilson, ULM director of digital recruitment and analytics. “That’s normal. When those students take the MyMajors assessment quiz, their initial program choice could be confirmed in the test results, which will give them assurance to move forward with that major. They could learn about a major they never heard of before.”
Wilson said he hopes MyMajors will increase retention at ULM.
“We don’t want students to waste their time, energy or money by switching their major multiple times. That’s why tools like MyMajors are so important,” Wilson said. “It’s my goal that as many students as possible graduate as quickly as possible with the degree path they started.”
