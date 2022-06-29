ULM MEDICAL Laboratory Science students learn about their future career at the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science of Louisiana and Mississippi 2022 Bi-State Annual Meeting. Left to right in the back row are Ashley Dupre, Shannon Johnson, Bishnu Dangol and Montserrat Brown-Garza. Left to right in the front row are Lauren Gremillion, Alicia Guerrero, Misisipi Bhandari, Chance Foret, Bennie Kirkikis and Chloe Paul. (Courtesy photo)
Thirty-two Medical Laboratory Science students represented the University of Louisiana Monroe at the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science of Louisiana and Mississippi 2022 Bi-State Annual Meeting in New Orleans from April 19-21.
ULM students Noor Farhat, Sara Seller and Sam Hughes were elected as officers for the Louisiana Society for Clinical Laboratory Science (LSCLS). In their new roles, the three students are expected to increase awareness of the Medical Laboratory Science profession.
Farhat, a first-year Medical Laboratory Science (MLS) student, also earned the 2022 LSCLS Student of the Year Award.
Two other students also took home honors. Alexa Garlington, a second-year MLS student, received the Keys to the Future Award. Misisipi Bhandari, a second-year MLS student, won the Betty Lynne Theriot Memorial Scholarship. “ULM Medical Laboratory Science students are fully prepared to represent our profession at the state and national level because of their didactic and professional training at the university and the bi-state meeting,” said Jessica Lasiter, ULM MLS program coordinator.
Lasiter attended the conference with her students and colleagues Emilea Haddox, Debbie Wisenor and Karen Williams. Second-year MLS students Misisipi Bhandari, Chance Foret, Alicia Guerrero, Bennie Kirkikis and Chloe Paul presented their MLS Quality Projects at the bi-state meeting as an educational session. These projects were completed over the course of their final year with a clinical instructor serving as a mentor. Travel to the conference was made possible by a $2,500 scholarship given by the ULM Student Enhancement Activity Fee Committee.
“I enjoyed my time at the conference being able to learn from my peers and leaders. I was reminded of the great importance of medical laboratory scientists in healthcare,” said ULM MLS student Lauren Gregory.
Medical laboratory scientists collect patient samples and perform tests to analyze body fluids, tissues and other substances. Many medical laboratory scientists work in hospital laboratories. Others work in medical and diagnostic laboratories or doctors’ offices.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of medical laboratory scientists is projected to grow 11 percent from 2020 to 2030, faster than the average for all occupations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.