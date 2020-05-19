The University of Louisiana Monroe has hosted a robust student orientation program, PREP – Preview, Registration, and Enrollment Program, for many years. Due to the current situation with COVID-19 and social distancing measures in place, this year’s PREP will be split into two parts: PREP Advising and Registration and PREP Orientation.
Registration for PREP is open.
During Part One of PREP, incoming freshmen will have the ability to enroll in their fall 2020 courses early as a special accommodation during these unprecedented times. The registration process will begin on Monday, May 11.
The Advising and Registration portion of PREP will be a systematic, virtual, and highly individualized approach to registering freshmen for their fall courses. The Student Success Center will begin advising a small group of 55 students, but then will ramp up the ensuing weeks, scheduling up to 300 students per week — a large scale undertaking. Students registered for PREP have been emailed information on how to start the advising process.
“This is an exciting time for our new Warhawks. We want to be there to answer our students’ questions and help them get ready for the fall semester,” stated Sami Owens, ULM Executive Director of Recruitment and Admissions
Part two of PREP will take place later in the summer. Incoming freshmen will participate in an orientation program created to instill Warhawk pride while acclimating them to the social aspects of campus including athletics, clubs, and organizations. This specialized orientation will allow students to meet their new classmates and become even more familiar with the university and its traditions.
“Having students on campus is crucial to making sure they start at ULM with the same ULM pride that we have all year,” stated Ahmaad Solmone, Assistant Director of Student Experience.
A date for part two of PREP will be announced soon.
