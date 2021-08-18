The University of Louisiana Monroe officially opened Warhawk Village Apartments, the new residence facility on campus, with a ribbon-cutting on Aug. 10.
Warhawk Village is a public-private partnership (P3) between ULM, Servitas, LLC, and Provident Resources Group (501C3) of Baton Rouge. The $17.6 million two-building complex was developed at no cost to the university or the state through the P3.
Warhawk Village has 137 apartments with 372 beds. The fully-furnished apartments include one bedroom/one bathroom, two bedrooms/two bathrooms, and four bedrooms-/our bathrooms units.
Construction on Warhawk Village, at 101 Peyton Drive near Brown Stadium, began in 2019 but faced delays during COVID-19. One building was completed in October 2020; the second building was recently completed in time for students to move in during the summer of 2021 and for the Fall 2021 semester.
“I want to thank Servitas and Provident Resource Group for putting this together for our students. This is probably a perfect example of a public-private partnership,” Berry said.
“Lots of memories are going to be created here and lots of life-long friendships. We have a mission of being the best in the world at what we do, and that is providing life-changing opportunities for our students and our faculty; this going to help in that effort tremendously.”
Servitas, which manages Warhawk Village, is a real estate development firm specializing in student housing.
David Braden, Servitas Senior Vice president of Asset Management & Operations, said the relationship with the university focuses on enriching the student experience.
“Servitas Management Group works in close partnership with the ULM’s Division of Residential Life to create a quality living and learning experience for all students,” Braden said.
Channing Hudson, Interim Community Manager at Warhawk Village, said they are busy getting ready for the fall move-in.
“We will be welcoming incoming students Aug. 13-16,” Hudson said.
The project was financed through a tax-exempt bond issue, underwritten by Raymond James, with participating support from Provident Resources Group, which owns the buildings. Servitas worked in collaboration with the Florida office of Houston-based architect, PGAL, to design the proposed structure.
