Earning a college degree online is more than taking a class or two. It is a commitment requiring the discipline to study and the mindset to succeed.
As people are turning to online learning for convenience, affordability, flexibility and degrees in high-demand fields, the University of Louisiana Monroe is receiving increased national recognition for programs offered through ULM Online.
ULM Vice President of Academic Affairs Alberto Ruiz, Ed.D., said national rankings by ULM Online confirm the program is meeting the needs of students.
