Jeffrey Anderson, Ph.D., who teaches history at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, recently received an esteemed Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award to teach American History in Slovakia in fall 2020 and spring 2021.
Anderson, Professor of History in the College of Arts, Education, and Sciences, was selected by the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.
As part of a project entitled “New Perspectives and Novel Subjects in American History,” Anderson will offer courses at Pavol Jozef Šafárik University in Košice on topics familiar to his students at ULM: a survey of U.S. history; the American South; African-American history; Voodoo, Hoodoo, and Conjure; and the transatlantic African diaspora.
“I look forward to presenting some new perspectives on American history that students there may not have encountered,” said Anderson.
“African-American history, for example, is probably not something you can learn a lot about in that Eastern European setting because it doesn’t have the immediate relevance there that is does in the United States. And I suspect that thinking about the Atlantic as a means of transporting culture, information, and technology rather than as a barrier will be for many undergraduates a new way of looking at history.”
Anderson chose to apply to do research in Slovakia in part because of that country’s interest in historical studies and the humanities in general, and in part because of the enthusiasm expressed to him by Pavol Jozef Šafárik University in particular, which was eager to support his project and to host its first Fulbright Scholar. In addition to conducting courses, Anderson will present guest lectures on U.S. foreign affairs in the 20th Century and American perspectives on the Cold War.
“The university’s students have an interest in the international relations aspect of American history,” explained Anderson, “so that ties in with what I do here at ULM in my Contemporary History class.”
Anderson is one of more than 800 U.S. citizens who will teach, conduct research, and/or provide expertise abroad for the 2020-2021 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program.
Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement, as well as record of service and demonstrated leadership in their respective fields. Fulbright alumni constitute a distinguished fraternity that includes 59 Nobel Prize laureates, 84 Pulitzer Prize winners, and 37 heads of state.
Several ULM faculty members have previously received Fulbright Scholar awards, including Chris Blackburn, Ph.D., Professor of History, and Catherine Wilson, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Communication.
